Price tag to remove boats displaced by Irma approaching $16 million in the Florida Keys

The cost to remove boats “displaced” by September’s Category 4 Hurricane Irma is almost $16 million in the Florida Keys alone, according to a federal official.
Over the eight months that have passed since the storm, the United States Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have removed more than 2,300 damaged or displaced vessels from the state’s waterways. The bulk of those boats —1,676 — were located in the Florida Keys.
Around 265 vessels have been removed in the Miami region, and about 165 in Jacksonville, according to Coast Guard numbers.
The operation is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A FEMA official speaking on background said the “mission assignment is expected to cost about $15.7 million for work done in the Keys.”
According to a press release from the operation, called Emergency Support Function 10, or ESF-10, about 100 people from state and federal agencies are working on the assignment. Agencies such as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary are contributing expertise and personnel to the operation.
The primary focus of ESF-10 is to mitigate environmental damage caused by leaking fuel and to prevent accidents by removing vessels from navigable waterways.
Officials are urging owners of boats still not recovered to hire salvage companies to remove them. Those who can’t afford to hire a salvage company or to have their vessel repaired can release ownership of their craft through a waiver provided by FWC available by calling (305) 985-3744.
