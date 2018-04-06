Contractors work Oct. 11, 2017, to remove a vessel displaced by Hurricane Irma at Boot Key Harbor City Marina in Marathon. More than 1,676 boats have been removed in the Keys in the eight months since Irma.
Contractors work Oct. 11, 2017, to remove a vessel displaced by Hurricane Irma at Boot Key Harbor City Marina in Marathon. More than 1,676 boats have been removed in the Keys in the eight months since Irma. Petty Officer 2 David Weydert U.S. Coast Guard
Contractors work Oct. 11, 2017, to remove a vessel displaced by Hurricane Irma at Boot Key Harbor City Marina in Marathon. More than 1,676 boats have been removed in the Keys in the eight months since Irma. Petty Officer 2 David Weydert U.S. Coast Guard

Local

Price tag to remove boats displaced by Irma approaching $16 million in the Florida Keys

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@keysreporter.com

April 06, 2018 02:53 PM

The cost to remove boats “displaced” by September’s Category 4 Hurricane Irma is almost $16 million in the Florida Keys alone, according to a federal official.

Over the eight months that have passed since the storm, the United States Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have removed more than 2,300 damaged or displaced vessels from the state’s waterways. The bulk of those boats —1,676 — were located in the Florida Keys.

Around 265 vessels have been removed in the Miami region, and about 165 in Jacksonville, according to Coast Guard numbers.

The operation is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A FEMA official speaking on background said the “mission assignment is expected to cost about $15.7 million for work done in the Keys.”

According to a press release from the operation, called Emergency Support Function 10, or ESF-10, about 100 people from state and federal agencies are working on the assignment. Agencies such as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary are contributing expertise and personnel to the operation.

Hurricane Irma caused extensive damage to the Florida Keys. The Coast Guards and other government agencies are working to remove damaged vessels from Florida Keys waterways. McClatchyU.S. Coast Guard

The primary focus of ESF-10 is to mitigate environmental damage caused by leaking fuel and to prevent accidents by removing vessels from navigable waterways.

Officials are urging owners of boats still not recovered to hire salvage companies to remove them. Those who can’t afford to hire a salvage company or to have their vessel repaired can release ownership of their craft through a waiver provided by FWC available by calling (305) 985-3744.

The Florida Keys has set up seven staging areas for discarding unclaimed boats after Hurricane Irma. Video shows an excavator crushing an unclaimed boat and placing it into a trash container. Katie Atkins, Edited by Matias J. OcnerThe Keynoter and Miami Herald

David Goodhue: 305-923-9728

  Comments  