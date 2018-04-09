Former aide to Gov. Rick Scott dies in Florida Keys boat crash

A fomer aide to Gov. Rick Scott died Sunday night after the boat on which she was a passenger crashed into mangrove branches lining a narrow channel in Islamorada.
Jereima Bustamante, 33, suffered blunt force trauma and died at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube. She was a passenger on an 18-foot Maverick skiff operated by Eddy Briel, 39, that was traveling in a cut-through area on the bay side of Whale Harbor Channel around 6:15 p.m.
For reasons still under investigation, the vessel veered off the channel and into the mangroves, Dube said. Also on the Maverick were Anthony Bustamante, 37, and Geydis Briel, 32, who were injured in the crash, as was Eddy Briel. Dube said the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, and the area in which Briel was boating is not restricted, meaning vessels do not have to operate at lower speeds, Dube said.
People traveling behind Briel’s vessel stopped and took the injured aboard their boat. They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Jereima Bustamante until they reached the docks of Whale Harbor Marina at mile marker 83.4, where they were met by medics.
She was pronounced dead at Mariners, Dube said.
The crash is being investigated by the FWC.
“If anyone saw anything or heard anything, please give FWC a call at 305-289-2320.
John Tupps, Scott’s communications director, could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.
