Unlicensed Miami roofers busted in Florida Keys, investigators say

A West Miami-Dade couple were arrested on charges of operating a roofing business in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma without a business license.
Monroe County State Attorney’s Office investigators say Shannan Mulholland Wiltz, 50, and Ulises R. Wiltz, 49, operated their roofing business, Florida Roofing and Design, without a state Department of Business and Professional Regulation contractor’s license. And, since the company completed two jobs in the months immediately following Irma, a state of emergency was still in effect, making their charges felonies, according to their arrest warrant.
Shannan Wiltz was booked on two charges of engaging in a contracting business without a license during a state of emergency. Ulises Wiltz was arrested on one count of using a revoked contractor license during a state of emergency.
Both were released from Plantation Key jail Monday afternoon. Reached by phone on Tuesday, Ulises Wiltz said he had “no comment” about the charges.
State Attorney’s Office Investigator Abraham Vallejo wrote in his report that the company also never pulled the required permits for the jobs with the City of Marathon and Monroe County.
The company removed a damaged roof on a Goodley Street home in Marathon and replaced it with a new metal roof in late September, according to Vallejo’s report. The owner of the house paid Florida Roofing and Design with a check for $23,850. The check was endorsed and cashed by Florida Roofing and Design on Oct. 2, Vallejo wrote.
Florida Roofing collected another check from the home’s owner on Jan. 22, in the amount of $7,200, according to the report.
On Oct. 25, Florida Roofing and Design entered into a contract for $29,150 with a Little Torch Key homeowner. The company endorsed and cashed a check written by the homeowner in the amount of $8,745, according to the arrest warrant.
Investigators say Shannan Wiltz registered Florida Roofing and Design with the state on March 16, 2017, listing herself as the company’s registered agent. But, Ulises Wiltz, the company’s “qualifier,” had his state of Florida roofing license revoked on Aug. 23, 2017, by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to Vallejo’s report.
“Wiltz’s actions took place during the existence of a State of Emergency declared by executive order of Gov. Rick Scott as a result of Hurricane Irma, therefore reclassifying the Florida State Statute as a felony of the third degree,” Vallejo wrote.
