With drink in hand, he tried driving away from a Key Largo bar. He didn’t get far

A Miami-Dade County man with two driving under the influence arrests in the past 10 years added a third this week after he tried to leave the popular Caribbean Club bar in Key Largo, drink in hand, after causing a scene inside, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Dominic Figliuolo, 30, was arrested Sunday on felony DUI, and four misdemeanors, including driving with a suspended license, refusing to submit to an alcohol breath test after his license was suspended and marijuana possession. He was booked into Plantation Key jail on a $31,500 bond.
According to a Monroe Sheriff’s Office arrest report, witnesses, including an off-duty police officer, observed Figliuolo acting “belligerent” inside the bar toward female customers. He then left, got into his Chevrolet pickup truck and drove a few feet before getting out, walking back inside the Caribbean Club while his vehicle’s engine was left running and ordered another drink, Deputy Christopher Kilmurray wrote in his report.
After receiving the drink, police say he walked to his truck with the beverage ready to drive off. An arriving deputy, Kilmurray, stopped him.
Figliuolo failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to a room at the Plantation Key jail designated for DUI suspects. There, Figliuolo refused to submit to a breath test that measures blood alcohol levels.
Caribbean Club management had Figliuolo’s truck towed, according to Kilmurray’s report.
