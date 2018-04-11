Anti-GMO mosquito activist dies in a swimming pool

A Florida Keys activist known for fighting off the release of genetically modified mosquitoes near her home died Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Mila de Mier, 45, was found face down in a swimming pool at a hotel at the Washington D.C. Convention Center at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to WJLA.
The D.C. Fire Department says the drowning happened at the Cambria Hotel & Suites Washington, D.C. Convention Center, WJLA reported. Medical crews attempted to treat her but later pronounced her dead.
People across Florida took to social media to pay tribute to de Mier, a seemingly tireless activist who was in D.C. as part of her fight against GM mosquitoes.
“Sometimes you just got to do what you got to do,” she posted April 8 on her Facebook page. “EPA better be ready!!!”
“If you ever saw her in action she was a true inspiration,” posted Justin Harvey, of Orlando, about de Mier.
“She took on many challenges over the years including her crusade against GMO mosquitoes,” posted Mary Lou Hoover, of Key West. “She was always there for anyone in need. Just prior to her death, she was in Washington D.C., getting ready to meet with senators and representatives.”
Kathryn Norris, of Key West, called de Mier a mentor.
“Prayers to your family and all who loved and admired your passion,” Norris posted. “We will continue your plights.”
De Mier left three children. She was a Realtor in Key West who owned Southernmost Realty.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
