A crocodile was spotted on a Keys road — and cops want you to watch pets and kids

A crocodile turned up near mile marker 106 in Key Largo early Wednesday morning.
Upper Keys Deputy Jose Hernandez of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office snapped two photos of the crocodile at the Largo and Vaca roads at about 5:45 a.m., said agency spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“That area is near Lake Surprise and the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge is close by as well,” Linhardt said. “Sightings in the area are not uncommon.”
The Sheriff’s Office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but the animal was gone when officers arrived, said FWC spokesman Bobby Dube.
The FWC is the primary wildlife response agency and they take the lead in most wildlife related calls.
The FWC says crocodile population numbers are on the rise and suggests keeping an eye on your small pets and children when outdoors.
