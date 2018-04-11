Police say he ripped off an undercover informant trying to buy Oxycodone.

Two Florida Keys men with history of drug arrests were slapped with new charges this week, including one for ripping off a buyer who turned out to be an undercover informant for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Back on Feb. 13, 2017, deputies gave an informant $100 to buy Oxycodone pills from Jonathan Jason Mauthe, 34. They met at the Marlin gas station near mile marker 88 in Islamorada, where the informant gave Mauthe the money, according to a Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Mauthe said he would return with the pills, but he never did, deputies wrote.
Six days earlier, another informant was instructed by his handlers to set up a buy with Mauthe for three Oxycodone pills for $90. The two agreed to meet at Mauthe’s mother’s house near mile marker 88 on the Old Highway. There, Mauthe got into the informant’s car, and they drove to a business at mile marker 88.5 on U.S. 1. Mauthe exited the car and came back with the pills, according to the arrest report.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia signed two warrants for Mauthe’s arrest on April 10 — one for selling opium or a derivitive of the drug and using a two-way communications device in the commission of a felony. The other warrant was for misdemeanor petit theft for allegedly ripping off the informant.
Mauthe was booked into county jail on Stock Island on $63,000 bond.
Narcotics deputies also served a warrant on Chris Christopher Quero, 29, of Tavernier on charges of cocaine dealing and using a two-way communications device in the commission of a felony. The arrest stems from an Oct. 25 drug transaction between Quero and an undercover informant for 1.6 grams of cocaine.
Quero was already in county jail on drug-dealing charges related to three separate sales of Oxycodone that deputies say he made to undercover informants in August.
Quero is also being held in Stock Island on a combined bond of $175,000.
Deputies are seving warrants on months-old cases, and in Mauthe’s case, a more than a year-old case, because the transactions are “part of a larger drug investigation that is ongoing,” said Sheiff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“Not everyone is arrested at the same time,” he said.
