A 12-year-old girl threw a rock at a boy. That got her arrested.

A 12-year-old Florida Keys girl was arrested on an aggravated battery charge Thursday after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated accusations she hit a boy in the face with a rock “the size of a football” earlier in the month.
The boy, 13, told police he was talking with other children on April 1 on Sombrero Road in Marathon, when the girl, who FlKeysNews.com is not naming because of her age, threw the rock at him, which hit him on the left side of his face, behind his eye, according to the arrest report.
The strike caused a laceration about an inch long that required three stitches. The boy’s eye then swelled shut, requiring him to be taken to a hospital on the mainland, according to the report.
The girl apologized for hitting the boy with the rock. She told deputies the boy was saying things about her “she did not like, so she picked up the rock.”
The boy and his mother told deputies they wanted to press charges.
