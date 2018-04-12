Man’s truck runs him over as he tries loading boat trailer

An Ontario, Canada, man was taken by helicopter air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being hit by his truck as he attempted to load a boat trailer to the back of the vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Edward Noble, 66, and a friend were attaching the trailer to the Dodge at a boat ramp on Keys Heights Drive near mile marker 88, said Lt. Kathleen McKinney, sub-district commander for the Florida Highway Patrol.
Noble thought the truck was in park, but it rolled back and the door may have hit him, McKinney said. Either way, he was partially run over by the vehicle, according to the FHP.
Both the truck and the trailer ended up in the water. Noble’s injuries were non-life-threatening, McKinney said.
