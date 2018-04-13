Deputies say man passed out at Circle K had pills and weed in his car

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they woke up an Islamorada man at a Tavernier gas station who was passed out behind the wheel. He said he was waiting on a friend.”
After the man failed several field sobriety checks, deputies found multiple illegal and prescription drugs in John Patrick Allen’s car, leading to his arrest on several felony drug counts and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
A woman called 911 Thursday night around 10 p.m. to report a man unconscious behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger in the mile marker 92.7 gas station and convenience store. She told 911 operators she tried several times unsuccessfully to wake him. The car was running and there was an open beer can in the center console of the vehicle, Deputy Tony Williams wrote in his report.
Arriving deputies said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the car. Allen woke up and told deputies, “I had a few drinks,” according to Williams’ report.
Deputies searching the vehicle found two mason jars with a total of 33 grams of marijuana. Anything over 20 grams is a felony. They also found five oxycodone pills and two mirtazapine pills. He did not have prescriptions for any of the pills, according to Williams’ report.
Along with the pills and pot, deputies found a vaping pen filled with THC oil. THC is the chemical found in marijuana most responsible for the drug’s psychoactive effects. Williams stated he also found a marijuana grinder inside the car.
Allen was booked into county jail on Plantation Key on a $38,000 bond
