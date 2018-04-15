Tornado may have touched down in Islamorada Sunday night

A possible tornado touched down in Islamorada Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Several residents of the Indian Waterways subdivision off mile marker 89.2 on the bay side of U.S. 1 reported “doors ripped off their hinges,” said Alan Albanese, senior forecaster with National Weather Service Key West.
Islamorada Fire Rescue responded to the neighborhood around 9:50 p.m.
South Florida experienced heavy winds, rains and thunderstorms Sunday night. Smith Shoal Light, about 10 miles northwest of Key West, recorded wind gusts of 55 mph. There were also strong gusts reported on the mainland, including a 68 mph gust in Pahokee in Palm Beach County, Albanese said.
Whether a tornado actually blew threw Indian Waterways will likely be confirmed on Monday. NWS Key West warning coordinator meteorologist Jonathan Rizzo is expected to meet with Monroe County Emergency Management officials to evaluate the situation on the ground, Albanese said.
David Goodhue: 305-923-9728
Comments