He said he didn't like cops and then pounded on a police car, cops say

A drunken Key West homeless man was arrested over the weekend after police said he "pounded" on the hood of a deputy's patrol car.
Collie Dean McCall, 57, was arrested April 14 on charges of felony criminal property damage along with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
On Monday, McCall remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on $1,000 bond.
McCall is accused of smacking the hood of a Monroe County deputy's patrol car at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at Higgs Beach off Atlantic Boulevard.
Deputy Vince Pacifico didn't see it happen, but he was told by two witnesses of the act.
McCall took off on foot but was quickly apprehended. He told Pacifico he disliked law enforcement, especially him at the moment, according to the report.
"McCall admitted pounding on the hood of my patrol vehicle without questioning," Pacifico wrote.
Since McCall created a disturbance at a place where tourists and locals were milling about and appeared "significantly intoxicated," Pacifico decided to arrest the homeless man and take him to jail.
