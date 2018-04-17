Elderly man found dead on Key West beach

An elderly Key West man used a gun to commit suicide on a public beach Monday morning, police said.
The man was 86, said Key West police spokeswoman Alyson Crean. His name was not released Monday evening because his realtives had not been notified.
The man killed himself on Smathers Beach, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd, at about 7 a.m. Monday. His body was found by a runner on the beach.
The man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he later died. Police closed off the part of the beach where the suicide happened while they investigated.
