Her roommate stowed this Irma-inspired mural under her house. Now it needs to go.

In December, three months after Hurricane Irma littered the Keys with debris, damaged boats, cars, trailers and other things, a California-based graffiti muralist drove down to the island chain to get away from the noise and crowds of the annual Art Basel Week gathering of international artists in Miami for some peace, quiet and inspiration.
The latter she found in vehicles, vessels and other materials that Irma chewed up, or people dropped off on the side of U.S. 1 because the aftermath of the Category 4 storm was a good excuse for too many to dump stuff they didn't want.
Where most people saw trash, Venice, California, street artist Jules Muck saw empty canvases. Throughout the Keys in early December, Muck tagged discarded boats, campers, trailers and furniture with murals and her tell-tale "Muck Rock" mark to let people know she was there.
As she spray-painted a woman's face on an abandoned RV in December, Muck explained that she knew most of the pieces would be hauled off by crews clearing Irma debris, but she photographs her work and makes prints that she turns into other art she can sell.
Muck caused a small stir among artists and art lovers alike when she was in the Keys. But one of her pieces that survived the debris removal process — and was at first appreciated — has worn out its welcome.
A Key Largo woman, who only wants her first name of Amy to be published, is the reluctant owner of a boat hull Muck found on the side of the road, the starboard portion of which now displays Mighty Mouse flying through the air.
Amy's former roommate, an artist himself, was taken by the piece and he and a friend hauled the boat and stowed it underneath Amy's stilt house.
The roommate moved, but he left the boat. Amy, who is a renter, is moving to Key West, and she needs to get rid of the boat. She appreciates Muck's work and talent, but she can't take the vessel with her, and she can't leave it under the house for the house's owners.
"I don't want any money for it," Amy said. "I just need to get rid of it."
Anyone interested in collecting the boat, which Amy calls a "relic from Hurricane Irma painted by Jules Muck," can call her at 954-559-3433.
Jules Muck's work has been shown internationally and in the United States in places like Manhattan, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Miami. You can see her murals and other pieces at @MuckRock on Instagram and on her website, JulesMuck.com.
