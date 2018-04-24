Florida Keys deputies find 9-year-old boy in car full of drugs during 1 a.m. traffic stop

A 1 a.m. traffic stop early Sunday turned up crack cocaine, heroin, prescription pills and the 9-year-old son of one of the vehicle's passengers, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest report.
Deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe at around mile marker 102 on U.S. 1 in Key Largo because the vehicle's owner, Brandon Thomas, 40, had a warrant out for his arrest on a hit-and-run charge.
The driver of the SUV, Kaila Martin, 31, was driving on a suspended license, according to Deputy Cody Kerns' report.
Thomas was a passenger in the vehicle, along with Corey Tolli, 26, and Thomas' 9-year-old boy. Deputies called his mother, who picked him up. The deputies also notified the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Deputies searched the Tahoe and found a purse and a backpack inside. In the purse, according to Kerns' report, deputies found two small, clear plastic baggies containing an "off-white colored substance" that later field tested for crack cocaine. Kerns stated there was also about .4 grams of heroin in the wallet.
In the backpack, deputies found four hypodermic needles and three metal spoons with burn marks and residue on them. Also found in the backpack were two plastic containers, one with "another piece of heroin" and in the other a "small circular pill with the markings scratched off."
"The pill could not be identified," Kerns wrote in his report.
According to the report, Martin said the purse belonged to her. She said the same thing initially about the backpack, but then changed her story and said she did not know where it came from, Kerns wrote.
Martin, according to the report, told deputies that Thomas put the heroin in her purse.
"However, she could not explain why the heroin was directly in her wallet containing her Florida I.D. card," Kerns wrote.
Martin was arrested on felony cocaine possession and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. She was also arrested on a charge of knowingly driving with a suspended license and seven narcotics equipment possession charges.
Since October, Martin has been arrested three times on felony drug charges. She is being held in Monroe County Jail on a bond of $58,500.
Thomas was arrested Sunday, but released later in the day. His bond information was not available.
