As Big Pine Key brush fire burns, state forest agency takes over response

A major brush fire on Big Pine Key continues to smolder and burn four days after it began. Authorities say they don't know how it started and a state agency has taken over the response.
As of Wednesday morning, 50 percent of the fire has been contained and one fire official was optimistic that the worst is behind Big Pine.
“It’s pretty much contained,” said Jim Callahan, Monroe County Fire Rescue Chief. “We’ve got plenty of resources here now. County fire is stepping back.”
Callahan said the fire's cause remains under investigation but officials have ruled out a couple of ways.
"At this point we know it wasn't started by lightning or any natural way," Callahan said. "We haven't pinned down who started it or how it started."
Meanwhile, the Florida Forest Service has taken the lead from Monroe County Emergency Services. The state agency says 96 acres have burned and 39 firefighters are on the job on an island about 30 miles north of Key West still recovering from devastation left by Hurricane Irma last September.
"Today with the addition of more equipment and crews, resources will continue to patrol and monitor the fire's edge and improve containment lines," the Forest Service said in an update Wednesday. "Crews will also continue mop-up operations to put out hot spots and smoldering stumps and trees."
Keys residents can expect additional columns of smoke as temperatures rise and the humidity decreases. People who haven't seen smoke before may see it today, Callahan said.
The county needed state and federal agencies to step in to handle the brush fire.
“We didn’t have the resources or equipment,” Callahan said. "We don’t have off-road firefighting equipment. We don’t have bulldozers or brush trucks.”
The helicopters seen dropping 800-gallon loads of water on the fire come from the state.
There are currently closures or evacuations ordered.
The National Weather Service predicts no rain in or around Big Pine through Thursday.
Many residents of Big Pine remain displaced by Irma. Now, other locals have had to leave their homes because of the brush fire.
Callahan said no one is displaced, except for the man who lost his home to the fire.
"All electricity is back on," he said. "We’re just asking people to pay attention to their surroundings."
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
