Key Largo man charged with passing himself off as contractor and stealing clients' money

A Key Largo man was arrested by Monroe County State Attorney's Office investigators this week, accused of running off with thousands of dollars of his clients' money without performing any of their electrical work.
Enos Mitchell III, 37, is also accused of operating as an electrician without a state license or being a registered contractor in the county.
The charges were enhanced because the alleged crimes took place within Gov. Rick Scott's state of emergency, ordered in anticipation of Hurricane Irma's Sept. 10 hit to the Keys. The order ended Jan. 1, 2018.
One client gave Mitchell $3,000 on Nov. 8 as a down payment for a job Mitchell invoiced him for $6,500. Mitchell told him the project, which was to upgrade the man's Key Largo home's electrical services from 100 to 200 amperes, would take two weeks, according to State Attorney's Office investigator Roy Bogue's report.
Bogue stated Mitchell never showed up two weeks later. He returned a few phone calls and text messages, but "eventually became unreachable."
The client filed a complaint on Feb. 23 with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
According to Bogue's arrest affidavit, Mitchell also signed a contract with Plantation Key Tree and Landscaping Services on Nov. 8 and received $1,250 to reconnect downed power lines to the business. The business paid him $3,000 more on Nov. 15. He never performed the work and kept the money, said State Attorney's Office spokesman Larry Kahn.
On Dec. 1, a Tavernier homeowner gave Mitchell a deposit of $600 for a $1,200 electrical job that Kahn said Mitchell never completed. He again kept the money, Kahn said.
Mitchell was arrested Monday on a $7,500 bond.
