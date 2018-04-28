'F--- these dogs.' Drunk man arrested after beating his girlfriend's miniature poodle, cops say

A drunken Big Pine Key man beat his girlfriend's five-year-old miniature poodle to the point the five-pound dog suffered severe trauma to her brain, neck and eye, police said.
Ameretta had several teeth knocked out and several more broken off, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
Armando Corzo, 38, was arrested April 25 for felony animal cruelty.
He told police he had no involvement with the poodle's injuries and refused to talk to officers about the incident, according to the arrest report.
On Saturday, he remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on $75,000 bond.
Teresa Alo, 37, the dog's owner, wants to press charges, police said.
She came home from work April 25 to her apartment at 30663 Overseas Highway to find the poodle lifeless on the floor. Its eye was bulging and she was bleeding from the mouth and eye.
Alo asked Corzo what he had done.
"F--- these dogs," he replied, according to the arrest report.
Corzo had been getting upset with Alo's two dogs, both miniature poodles, having accidents in the home and had started to take "more severe disciplinary actions" with the dogs, police reported.
"Do you like how I reprimanded these dogs now?" Corzo reportedly said to Alo's friend Mindy Morris, who made the call to police from the Marathon Veterinary Hospital while she was with Alo.
On April 25, Corzo was waiting for Alo to return home from work and was alone with the dogs for 30 to 45 minutes, police said.
Sheriff's deputies studied the blood trail inside the home and concluded Ameretta was somehow slammed against a wall.
Corzo and Alo are dating but not living together. He does have a key to her home, police said.
