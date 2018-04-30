Brush fire on Big Pine Key is finally out — and help fell from the sky

The brush fire on Big Pine Key that tore through 72 acres was fully extinguished over the weekend thanks to about two inches of precious rain.

Friday night brought 1.7 inches of rain, according to the Big Pine Key Forestry site.

“The rain significantly reduced heat in the fire interior and enabled firefighters to 100 percent contain the fire,” said Cammy Clark, the Monroe County spokeswoman.

Crews continued over the weekend to attack remaining hot spots, focusing on smoldering stumps and heavy “fuels,” Clark said, referring to vegetation that fed the fire. The blaze started at 2 p.m. April 22 in a wooded area of Hibiscus Lane and rapidly grew on both sides of Wilder Avenue.

Strong winds and dry conditions fueled the fire.

Originally estimated to have consumed 96 acres, further study showed that 72 acres on the island burned, Clark said.

A small crew from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Forest Service remain on Big Pine to patrol the perimeter and stay on call in case anything reignites.

A home and garage were destroyed by the fire. No injuries or loss of wildlife were reported.





The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials said last week they have ruled out lightning and believe someone started it.

Crews from more than 10 agencies, from Georgia to Key West, joined in the firefighting.

County officials warned Monday that conditions on Big PIne remain favorable for wildfire, encouraging residents to be vigilant and immediately report any fire to 911. Those who live in wooded areas should create a 100-foot space around their homes as a defensive measure. The first 30 to 50 feet need to be kept free of wood, trash, old vehicles and anything else that can fuel fires.