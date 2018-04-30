He said he was looking for a place to stay. Cops charged him with burglary

A Florida Keys man told police he and his girlfriend were camping and looking for places to stay when he broke into two homes in Marathon. He took more than $1,000 cash, a man's prescription pain medication he takes for cancer, electronics and booze, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Allen McDougal, 45, was arrested Sunday on charges of burglary, grand theft, grand theft of a controlled substance, and controlled substance possession. He was taken to Monroe County jail in Stock Island. His bond information was not immediately available.
A resident called 911 at 3 p.m. after finding a man who deputies say was McDougal in the kitchen of his Tingler Lane house drinking water. McDougal apologized to the homeowner when confronted, but then grabbed a backpack and drove off in an SUV, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff's spokesman.
The backpack contained the man's pain medication, credit cards and his passport. McDougal also stole from the house a bottle of vodka, an iPad, a pen that the owner said was worth $420, and $1,052 cash.
McDougal was caught entering a Coco Plum Drive house later that day, Linhardt said.
Comments