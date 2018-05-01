Cops explain how a sex offender stalked and harassed a Keys teen

A North Carolina man, convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in his home state, was arrested Tuesday after a Marathon teen said he touched her against her will last month at the restaurant where she works.
Jeremy Miguel Anderson, 29, a construction worker on the Old Seven Mile Bridge project, met the 16-year-old girl at a restaurant where she's employed as a hostess. She told deputies Anderson put his arm around her and forcefully hugged her, said Monroe sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt.
At one point, Anderson placed his head below her chin, almost touching her chest, Linhardt said. The girl told deputies Anderson called her "beautiful" and said he wanted to meet her father.
"The girl told him no, forcefully, several times and added that her father would not like to meet him," Linhardt said.
The girl told deputies she was so afraid of Anderson that she hid in another location in the restaurant until Anderson left.
Linhardt said the girl identified Anderson in a lineup photo.
Anderson was convicted in Pitt County, North Carolina, for "indecent liberties with a minor." In that incident, the girl was 13 and Anderson was 22, Linhardt said. Anderson is a registered sex offender with the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested him Tuesday on battery and stalking charges. He is in Plantation Key jail on a bond of $7,500.
Comments