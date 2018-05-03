Two men are accused of sexually abusing a teen girl

Two men were arrested this week on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, and investigators say one of the men did so for two years, starting when the child was 14 years old, threatening to take away her infant if she resisted him.
Pedro Cupertino, 37, of Homestead, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault on a child by a custodian. According to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, Cupertino engaged in "non-consensual sex with the child almost daily" between May 2015 and March 2017.
Sheriff's Office Sgt. Paul Bean said the girl "did so out of fear, because there were threats to take her newborn child away from her."
Deputies this week also arrested Ariel Cruz Morales, 26, of Key Largo on sexual battery on a victim 16 or 17 years old by an adult 24 years of age or older.
Detectives say Morales was "dating the child" between December 2016 and January 2017. Morales had intercourse with the victim "on one to two occasions," Bean wrote in his report.
An investigation into both men happened after the girl was placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families in March 2017 following a domestic disturbance at her residence. While under DCF's care, "the child disclosed allegations of sexual and physical abuse, including the assault by Morales," Bean wrote.
Monroe County Judge Sharon Hamilton signed a warrant for both men's arrest on April 10. Cupertino was arrested Thursday, and Morales on Wednesday. Morales' bond information was not available, but Hamilton set Cupertino's bond at $250,000.
