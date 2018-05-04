He's been arrested for three DUIs, and now he's in jail on hit-and-run warrant

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Key Largo man with three previous driving under the influence arrests and a revoked driver's license Thursday — almost two weeks after police said he led them on a car chase, then ditched his vehicle and ran away.
Deputies say they pulled Ilias Agelis, 27, over for erratic driving in his 2012 Honda CRV near mile marker 100 around 11 p.m.
"The sport utility vehicle was swerving and driving at a high rate of speed," said Adam Linhardt, Sheriff's Office spokesman. "The Honda almost hit a vehicle that was attempting to park."
Deputy Ignacio Molina, one of the officers who pulled over the driver on Thursday, then received a report that Agelis was wanted on a warrant for fleeing and eluding police and leaving the scene of a crash on April 22.
Deputies say in the earlier incident, Agelis was speeding at night in a black Mazda truck near the same stretch where they stopped him Thursday. Police chased his vehicle until he crashed it into some trees near Ocean Bay Drive and East Drive.
Agelis jumped out of the truck and ran away, but he left his identification on the seat, Linhardt said.
After running his name, deputies not only found out about the DUIs and that his license was revoked in January, but they also discovered he has "multiple driving without a valid license convictions."
Agelis is being held in county jail on Plantation Key on $25,000 bond.
Comments