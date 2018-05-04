Another brush fire flares up on Big Pine Key, still recovering from earlier fire

Four days after officials announced firefighters had knocked down a massive brush fire on Big Pine Key — home to the largest population of endangered key deer as well as people still reeling from Hurricane Irma — flames flared up again Friday night.
At least seven Monroe County Fire Rescue trucks were working on the fire, according to radio dispatch traffic. Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the fire was located at 24 Lane and Wilder Road.
Patrons and staff of Coconuts Package & Lounge at 30535 Overseas Highway were evacuated around 8 p.m., Linhardt said, as were residents of a nearby apartment complex.
At 8:25 p.m., the bulk of the blaze was mostly knocked down and firefighters were focusing on multiple hot spots, Linhardt said. The fire was first reported at 7:10 p.m.
Big Pine residents were just beginning to recover from the large brush fire that began Sunday afternoon, April 22 and burned 72 acres before it was put out April 30.
U.S. 1 was open to traffic as of 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
Comments