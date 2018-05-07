A man got stabbed in the thigh, but the suspect says he was just knifing open a beer

A Marathon man says he was stabbed with a fillet knife by an acquaintance for no reason.
Guillermo Herrada Oliva, 46, also of Marathon, was booked Sunday on felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hauled off to the Stock Island jail where he remained Monday without bond.
He is accused of stabbing Aynel Torna Morales, 34, in the thigh with a Dexter knife while drinking at a friend's home at 3918 Louisa St.
It took several stitches to close the wound on Morales' right thigh, according to the arrest report by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Morales told deputies he was drinking beer with several friends when he went into the house to grab another one and use the restroom. Herrada Oliva followed him into the kitchen, and when the two men stood face-to-face, Herrada Oliva armed himself with the fillet knife and stabbed Morales, police said.
"The two then ended up back outside where several friends were still congregated where the altercation was broken up," according to the arrest report. "Morales advised that there was no argument or fight, he was just stabbed."
A drunken Herrada Oliva turned himself in to police about two hours later, telling deputies that during an argument with Morales he used a fillet knife to open a beer and "Morales got stabbed," according to the report. Herrada Oliva told several accounts of what had happened, police said.
