A Key West man told his boyfriend to get a job. That didn't end well

A Key West man upset with his boyfriend's unemployment status lashed out at him with his fists, police said.
Brianlee Pavlicek, 30, listed as a performer in Key West, punched his live-in boyfriend several times at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, and at one point held onto his collar, tearing his shirt, while jabbing him in the forehead, according to the arrest report.
The reason: The boyfriend needs a job and "sits on his a--," Pavlicek told police, the report states.
While the boyfriend said Pavlicek used his fists, Pavlicek said he shoved the boyfriend, who fell down.
"They both had been drinking," Officer Brett DeHanas wrote. "The incident was over him not having a job. ... He paid all the bills."
The boyfriend did not retaliate and told police he did not want to pursue charges. They've been together for about two years.
Pavlicek was charged with misdemeanor battery after police saw the boyfriend had a series of red marks on his neck and a red mark on his forehead. He remained at the Stock Island Detention Center at noon Tuesday on no bond.
Comments