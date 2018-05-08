Police have accused 2 men of sexual battery on a minor but they won't talk about the case

A Key West teenager was arrested Monday and accused of sexual battery of a victim who is between the ages of 16 and 17 and also of living off the earnings of a prostitute who is a minor.
Raymond Charles Leto, 18, who is listed as a fisherman, on Tuesday remained locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on $120,000 bond. He was arrested at his home on Staples Avenue.
The charge Leto faces is defined as engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age. It's a second-degree felony that carries up to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
The Key West Police Department did not release any other information, citing the ongoing investigation. An arrest warrant only cites the alleged charges.
"I can't give you details because there are still arrests pending," said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Leto is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to the same case.
Ignacio Hernandez, 35, who is listed as homeless in Key West, was arrested May 1 for sexual battery of a victim between 16 and 17 by an adult 24 years or older.
The crime Hernandez is accused of took place March 27 at 1000 Atlantic Blvd., according to his arrest form.
Hernandez is in the Stock Island jail. His bond is $160,000. He has prior arrests for drug dealing, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.
This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Comments