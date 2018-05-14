He tried to leave Keys with 13 lobsters in his car, cops say. They were saved, for now

A Florida City man told a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy that he was transporting 13 lobsters out of the Keys because he sells the crustaceans and other seafood from the Keys on the mainland.
But what Nacarrio Comer, 27, may or may not know is they're not in season yet. And even if they were, 12 of the 13 lobsters that Deputy Nelson Sanchez found inside a cooler when he pulled over Comer's 2010 Mercedes-Benz for speeding were undersized.
Monroe Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Comer was stopped on Sunday for driving 61 mph in a 45 mph zone around mile marker 85 on U.S. 1. Sanchez issued Comer a notice to appear in court where a judge will likely issue him a fine.
Comer told Sanchez that he bought the lobsters "off a guy in Stock Island and he was just going home," according to Sanchez's report.
"While speaking to him, he stated that he usually will buy the seafood and resell it in Dade County," Sanchez wrote.
Sanchez was able to return the lobsters back to the sea.
Lobster season runs from Aug. 6 through March 31. The carapice, or non-tail part of the lobster, must be at least three inches long to keep.
