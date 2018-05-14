This 16-year-old's friend pimped her out for $100, Key West cops say

A 16-year-old Key West girl told police she was "pimped out" in March by her 18-year-old friend for $100, according to a Key West police report released Monday.
Raymond Leto, 18, was arrested May 7 on charges of sexual battery of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17 and of living off the earnings of a prostitute who is a minor. The police report does not say Leto had sex with the girl; rather, it says he set up the encounter as a principal.
The girl, however, says she was never paid after having sex with Leto's alleged cohort, Ignacio Hernandez, 35, who was arrested May 1 and charged with sexual battery of a victim between 16 and 17 by an adult 24 years or older.
Hernandez was already in jail on unrelated charges when arrested in connection with the prostitution case.
After the arrests, Key West police wouldn't release any details of the case, saying it was still under investigation. That changed Monday when police released a detailed supplemental report.
Leto denied the allegations while Hernandez said he agreed to have sex with the girl for $100 but said nothing happened, according to the report.
Police obtained a search warrant to photograph Hernandez' genitals and the specific description given by the girl matched, detectives wrote.
During recorded phone calls Hernandez made from the jail to the girl, Hernandez is heard describing the sexual encounter.
In one conversation, detectives said Hernandez told the girl he wished he had gotten her pregnant and that he wants to make her his "baby mama." He asked her to wait for him and not have any babies without him.
The alleged sexual encounter took place March 27 at Higgs Beach, 1000 Atlantic Blvd., in Key West, inside a U-Haul truck Hernandez was driving that day, according to reports.
Leto initially offered the girl $50 and some of the drug known as "Molly" to have sex with Hernandez but she said she wouldn't do it for less than $100, police said.
Police said Hernandez paid Leto the $100.
Leto remains jailed at the Stock Island Detention Center on $120,000 bond. Hernandez is there too, on $160,000 bond.
