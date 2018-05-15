Police found 2 bodies while serving an eviction notice in Key West

A Monroe sheriff's deputy serving an eviction notice in Key West found two people dead in the home, police said Tuesday.
The bodies of a 62-year-old woman and 64-year-old man, both of Key West, were found inside 715 Caroline St, near the city's historic seaport.
The identities of the two have not been released pending the notification of next of kin.
The Key West Police Department has not released any details other than the bodies were found just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police have not called it a homicide.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments