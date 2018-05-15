A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy serving an eviction notice in Key West found two people dead in the home, police said Tuesday.
Police found 2 bodies while serving an eviction notice in Key West

By Gwen Filosa

May 15, 2018 01:55 PM

A Monroe sheriff's deputy serving an eviction notice in Key West found two people dead in the home, police said Tuesday.

The bodies of a 62-year-old woman and 64-year-old man, both of Key West, were found inside 715 Caroline St, near the city's historic seaport.

The identities of the two have not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

The Key West Police Department has not released any details other than the bodies were found just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police have not called it a homicide.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

