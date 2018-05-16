A man's head was hurt. It might have been a bullet.

A man on Big Pine Key suffered a minor head wound early Wednesday morning that was possibly from a gunshot, police said.
The suspected shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. during an argument among roommates, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Linhardt said deputies are still investigating how the man was injured and it is possible that his head was grazed by either a bullet or something else.
"They are investigating if he was shot or injured by something other than a gun," Linhardt said.
The names and ages of those involved in the Enterprise Avenue incident weren't immediately available Wednesday.
The injured man refused medical treatment and told deputies he does not want to pursue criminal charges.
The Monroe State Attorney's Office is also reviewing the incident.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments