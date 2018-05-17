Driver killed in head-on crash on the Seven Mile Bridge

A driver died on the Seven Mile Bridge early Thursday morning after the driver of another vehicle veered into the wrong lane, causing a head-on crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. The driver of a 2015 Mitsubishi four-door car was traveling north and was about to exit the bridge when a 2009 Hyundai SUV that had just entered the bridge driving south from Marathon drifted into the northbound lane and hit the front of the Mitsubishi, said FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney, sub-district commander for the Keys.
The Mitsubishi driver died at the scene, and the driver of the Hyundai was flown to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, McKinney said.
The FHP has not released the names of either person pending notice of their next of kin.
Comments