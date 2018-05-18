First she used a knife to attack her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend, then her fists, cops say

A Marathon woman lashed out at her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend with a knife and her fists, police said.
Candy Zoe Marroquin, 38, who is listed as a server in the arrest report, was arrested May 17 on charges of felony aggravated battery when a person uses a deadly weapon and felony burglary with assault.
At about 2 a.m. May 12 Marroquin went to the girlfriend's home in the 1500 block of Overseas Highway and banged on the door, according to the arrest report.
When the woman, 25, answered the door, Marroquin swung a small black knife at her, cutting her forehead, and then grabbed her by the hair and began striking her with the same hand that held the knife, police said.
The girlfriend was able to break away from Marroquin and shut her front door but could hear Marroquin outside striking her car with an object, the report stated.
The boyfriend, Elvis Bueso Aguilar, 30, told police he was at his girlfriend's home when the alleged altercation took place but he didn't see it happen.
Bueso Aguilar said he told both women he didn't want to be involved and left the home.
Marroquin denied the allegations and said she was never at the girlfriend's home. She told police the girlfriend is jealous of her because she remains involved with Bueso Aguilar.
Marroquin was later arrested on Plantation Key on $45,000 bond. She bonded out within two hours of arriving at the Plantation Key Detention Center.
