'Literally pinned': Man struck by Key West's famous 'Conch Train' airlifted to Miami

A Key West man was airlifted to a Miami hospital on Thursday evening after the Conch Train — a tourist attraction since 1958 — knocked him down, police and witnesses said.
"The guy was literally pinned under the engine," one witness, Tom Payne, posted on Facebook. "His head and body bleeding...lots of blood."
Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said the Conch Train had no passengers on it when it struck the pedestrian, who was not named. She called the incident a "critical crash."
"The victim, possibly homeless, was airlifted," Crean said Friday. "He was conscious and alert at the time he was put on the helicopter."
Payne said he saw that the man was still alive and moaning moments after the crash, which happened at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of White Street at Truman Avenue.
The section of White Street, a major intersection in Key West, was closed until about 8:20 p.m., police said.
The Conch Train is operated by Historic Tours of America, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
