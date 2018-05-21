Why did he have cocaine? He said he was protecting the neighborhood kids

A Stock Island man who police said had 33 grams of cocaine in his home told deputies he was just being a good Samaritan.
Jamie Barber said he found the cocaine in the street on Stock Island and he picked it up. But he didn't want to throw it away because the neighborhood kids might find it in the garbage, according to the arrest report.
Barber was arrested May 18 on charges of felony cocaine trafficking, 51 felony counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a drug without a prescription and drug equipment.
Barber was found with 50 rounds of ammunition to fit a .22 handgun, the report stated. He said he was holding the gun for a friend.
On Monday, Barber was locked up at the Stock Island Detention Center on $80,000 bond.
Monroe Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home at 46 Ninth Ave. on Stock Island at about 3 p.m. May 18 for a landlord and tenant dispute. They found Barber being evicted from two rooms with a dog named Carmela, who was missing fur, had long nails and was in a room filled with her own feces, police said.
Police also found marijuana and omeprazole in the apartment. The prescription drug is used to treat acid reflux and stomach ulcers.
Barber is on probation for a narcotics conviction.
