Two women who jumped off a rowboat in the Keys have been found

Two woman who were reported missing by a man who said they jumped from his rowboat in Boot Key Harbor off Marathon early Tuesday morning were found safe in the afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The women called Coast Guard Sector Key West at 1 p.m. to report they were safe and staying with friends, the agency announced.
The women, who have not been named, were reported missing by the operator of the rowboat, who said they jumped into the water at 2:30 a.m. The man, Chris Hambrock, said he lost sight of the women., according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard deployed a patrol boat and a helicopter from Air Station Miami to search for the women.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also searched for the women, said Coast Guard spokeswoman Chief Petty Officer Chrystalynn Kneen.
Comments