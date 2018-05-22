Want to re-enter the Keys quickly after a storm? Take this course.

After Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys last year, police controlled access at a checkpoint in Florida City to re-enter the Keys on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Under a new program discussed Monday night, May 21, 2018, in Marathon, Monroe County will start a volunteer program called the Monroe Emergency Reserves Corps. To get people on board, the county will provide early re-entry tags after a storm to those who take a special course related to disaster training. AL DIAZ Miami Herald File