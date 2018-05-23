This woman had a fight with her boyfriend. Then she picked up an AK-47, cops say.

A Key West woman threatened her boyfriend with an AK-47 after she was loud while he had to get up early for work, police said.
The assault-style rifle was unloaded, but the boyfriend said he didn't know that when his girlfriend, Priscilla Azhocar, 38, picked it up during an argument, according to the arrest report.
Azhocar denied using the gun and said her boyfriend, Byron Poindexter, 39, was the one with the rifle.
Officers arrived at 1502 Duncan St. just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to find a man and woman on the ground. The man was on top of the woman holding her down and he told police a gun was underneath her.
Poindexter told police he had told Azhocar to go to bed and she began attacking him.
"I don't know, he thought I was going to shoot him I guess," Azhocar said, when asked how they both ended up on the floor, according to the report.
Police arrested them both: Poindexter for possession of a firearm by a felon and Azhocar for a list of charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, threatening a public servant and resisting arrest.
Azhocar would not go quietly, police said, and once inside the patrol car began kicking the cage partition and began making threats to the officer.
"Your family is going to die in a f---ed up situation," Azhocar allegedly said. "You better look at my face and remember that sh--, b---h."
Azhocar appeared to have been drinking, police said, and she said she had been drinking Hennessey cognac.
Police confiscated the AK-47 as evidence.
