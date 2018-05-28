Alberto making landfall in Panhandle, while flood watch for South Florida is canceled

Subtropical Storm Alberto began making landfall just east of Pensacola on Monday evening, powered by winds of up to 45 miles per hour while drenching the Florida Panhandle with rain.
According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. advisory, the storm was moving across land at Laguna Beach, threatening flash floods and up to eight inches of steady rain.
Meanwhile, the flood watch for all of South Florida was canceled earlier on Monday, the National Weather Service's Miami-South Florida forecast office announced.
"While some heavy showers remain possible across the area today, the risk of flooding for South Florida has diminished,'' said the forecast, posted at 11:45 a.m. Monday. "Small Craft Advisory are still in effect for the Atlantic waters and high risk of rip currents continues for all South Florida beaches.''
The flood watch was in effect while Subtropical Storm Alberto slowly climbed up the Gulf coast.
While forecasters discontinued the tropical storm warning west of the Florida-Alabama border, they were still concerned about storm surge and flash flooding in the Panhandle. A tropical storm warning remained in effect stretching from Florida's Suwannee River to the border of Alabama and Mississippi.
Alberto was forecast to move over Alabama late Monday and early Tuesday as a subtropical depression, with the weather system weakening but drenching Tennessee and the Great Lakes region by midweek.
The storm is the first of this year's hurricane season, which officially starts June 1.
Alberto also was expected to impact Cuba, with an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain projected to hit Central Cuba, forecasters said, with isolated storm totals of 20 to 25 inches of rain. The rain could lead to flash floods and mudslides on the island.
