Key West man arrested after deputies say he threatened them, and others

A Key West man was arrested Sunday after reportedly threatening passersby at Marathon Community Park and later the lives of Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies who arrested him, according to police.
Timothy Matthew Kummer, 32, was in the Key West jail on charges of felony battery on law enforcement officers, threats against law enforcement officers and resisting arrest with violence, along with two misdemeanor charges. His bond had not been set as of Monday afternoon.
Three deputies were called to the park to respond to reports of a drunken man making threats to people at the park. Adam Linhardt, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said Kummer refused to show them his identification and cursed at the deputies.
They cuffed Kummer, but it was a struggle since he refused to stand up, Linhardt said.
At the jail, Kummer threatened to kill the deputies, according to Linhardt.
