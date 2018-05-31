A homeless man was found hanging from Key West bridge

A Key West homeless man committed suicide by hanging himself from the Cow Key Channel Bridge early Thursday, authorities said.
At 3 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a possible suicide on the southbound side of the bridge, which connects Key West proper to Stock Island.
That’s where deputies spotted a rope tied around a metal guardrail, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
“No signs of foul play,” Linhardt said. “Nothing to suggest this was anything other than a suicide.”
The man was 52 years old. Authorities are withholding his name until his relatives are notified.
Passersby had seen the man hanging.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
