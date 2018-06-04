She was sick and elderly. He was caring for her — and stealing her pain pills, cops say.

A Key Largo nurse is accused of stealing pain pills from a sick elderly woman in his care, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Dean Burns, 35, was arrested Monday on a warrant for two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance. His bond information was not immediately available.
Detective Lance Hernandez obtained a warrant for Burns' arrest after viewing security camera footage shown to him by the victim's son reportedly showing Burns removing OxyContin pills from his mother's purse and medicine bottles.
The son told police that he checked the footage after he noticed his mother's pill supply did not match up with what doctors prescribed, Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The camera was set up in the mother's room so the son could keep an eye on his mother when he wasn't home, Linhardt said.
According to Lindhardt, Burns was coming to the victim's house even on days when he was not scheduled to work.
Comments