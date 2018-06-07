Gov. Scott to visit Key West Friday to talk about hurricane preparedness

Gov. Rick Scott is scheduled to visit Key West on Friday to talk about the importance of hurricane preparedness as the new hurricane season, which started on June 1, gets underway.
Scott, the Republican running for the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, will discuss ways that families and businesses can craft a plan for hurricane season, said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Scott, term-limited as governor, will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St.
The Keys were hit hard last year by Hurricane Irma, particularly the area around Big Pine Key and Marathon.
Crean announced the Scott visit at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
