Florida Keys deputy saves Jacksonville family from sinking vessel

A family of six from Jacksonville got caught offshore in fast-moving storms that blew through the Middle Keys, almost sinking their pontoon boat.
Monroe County sheriff's deputy Wilfredo Guerra reached the family shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, about three miles south of the Seven Mile Bridge as their vessel was taking on water, said sheriff's Adam Linhardt.
A civilian boater and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped Guerra rescue the four adults and two children from the vessel. They were taken to the Sunset Grille and Raw Bar on Knights Key Boulevard.
No one was injured, and all the on board the vessel had life jackets, Linhardt said.
The pontoon boat was towed to shore.
