A drunk driver struck an SUV on the Seven Mile Bridge — then kept going, cops say

A Colorado man was jailed early Thursday after police said he drunkenly struck an SUV on the Seven Mile Bridge in a crash that left a young child injured.
Daniel Maedke, 30, of Boulder, Colorado, kept driving after he crashed into the Honda Pilot at mile marker 41, even with a broken left front tire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's report.
A young child, who was not identified in the report, suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Fishermen's Hospital in Marathon.
Just after midnight, Maedke was driving recklessly while southbound on U.S. 1, police said, as his Jeep swerved several times and nearly struck the concrete barrier on the right side of the bridge.
Then the Jeep began traveling at a high rate of speed, swerved into the oncoming lane and struck the Honda SUV, police said.
Maedke, who is listed as working in construction, told a trooper he had had a double rum and cola and a glass of wine prior to leaving his home in his red Jeep. His blood-alcohol content was later measured at 0.15 and he was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.
He was arrested for felony hit and run and misdemeanor DUI and DUI damage to property.
