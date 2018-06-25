He missed a stop sign. Then he got caught dealing meth, cops say

A Keys man was caught dealing methamphetamine just outside of Key West over the weekend, police said.
Leander Rahming, 27, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested for possession of nearly one ounce of methamphetamine and a digital scale, along with some marijuana, while driving a black Chevrolet Impala on Fifth Street on Stock Island, police said.
Rahming, who is listed as a roofer, didn't make a complete stop at a stop sign and was pulled over by a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy just after midnight Saturday, according to the arrest report.
The deputy called for a K-9 unit and the dog sniffed the air surrounding the Impala. The dog alerted deputies to narcotics near the front driver's seat.
Between the seat and the center console was an orange plastic container holding 26.5 grams of meth. An ounce is 28.35 grams, police said.
Rahming said the drugs were not his. He was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center where he remained Monday morning on $120,000 bond.
