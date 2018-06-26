Cops say the mechanic stole tools — then left an unpleasant surprise for his boss

A Florida man stole more than $20,000 in tools from a Marathon boatyard and left human waste in the bathroom of his boss' boat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Timothy Brown, 40, of White Springs was arrested on nine counts of dealing in stolen property, nine counts of fraud, larceny of more than $20,000 and property damage. He is being held in county jail on Stock Island on a $120,000 bond.
The manager of Key Boat Works at 700 39th Street Gulf hired Brown about three months ago to repair boats at the business as well as the manager's vessel, Monroe Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. The manager left town in early May and returned earlier this month.
"Brown had not been seen at the business for several days upon the manager's return," Linhardt said.
The manager's vessel had around $11,000 worth of damage to it, and more than 20 buffers, grinders, drills, sanders, saws and other equipment were missing, Linhardt said.
Sheriff's detective Amanda Coleman reported the bathroom on the manager's boat was never operable and the toilet could not flush. Nevertheless, Coleman found human waste in the toilet.
Police found several of the tools in area pawnshops. Deputies arrested Brown Monday night.
