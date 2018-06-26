She left her 5-year-old caring for his infant brother while cake was in oven, cops say

A Key Largo woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies say she left her 5-year-old son in charge of her 6-month-old child with a cake baking in the oven while she took her boyfriend to work.
The 5-year-old boy's father came to the house to visit him around 12:30 p.m. Friday and became concerned when the boy answered the door. He told his father he was taking care of his baby sibling and that his mother, Kayla Cook, 26, was not home, according to Detective Rosary Ponce's arrest report.
The father became even more worried after he heard the timer on the oven go off and realized the children were home without adult supervision with the oven on.
Her boyfriend works at Gilbert's Resort, which Ponce stated is about a 15-minute car ride from Cook's house. The home's address was blacked out in the arrest report.
Cook was booked into county jail on one count of felony child neglect without great bodily harm. She was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Cook told deputies she took her 2-year-old child with her to Gilbert's but decided to leave the other children home because the 6-month-old was taking a nap and she did not want to wake him.
"Kayla stated she has done this several times since her boyfriend's job is not far away," Ponce wrote.
Comments