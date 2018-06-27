He planted a camera in a store restroom and spied on men, cops say

A Keys man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was spying on people using the bathroom at his job.
Ray Gallegos, 32, of Big Pine Key, admitted to having planted a camera in the men's bathroom at the Walgreens, 30351 Overseas Hwy., sometime in August 2017 so he could watch men, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and agents from Homeland Security on Wednesday searched Gallegos' home, where they said they found pictures and video depicting a bathroom stall later identified as the one located in the pharmacy at the Big Pine Walgreens.
Gallegos, though, said he only started watching video from the camera two days ago and never distributed the video to anyone, police said.
Gallegos said he worked as a clerk in the Walgreens liquor store.
He was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years upon conviction.
Gallegos said he was inspired to install the camera by a man he'd never met known only as "Jason." They only communicated by text messaging.
Comments