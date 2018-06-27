Boaters, beware. Radio communication is down, the Coast Guard warns.

The Coast Guard on Wednesday warned boaters to take extra precautions before going out on the water because radio communications went down and there is no way for crews to monitor traffic offshore.
The outage affects the Miami Captain of the Port Zone, which includes all ports and waterways in Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
"Mariners are reminded to check all safety equipment, carry a fully charged cell phone, and file a float plan with a friend or family member before getting underway," the Coast Guard said in a news release.
As of Wednesday evening, there was no estimate for when the system would be up and running.
"A Coast Guard aircraft has been launched to monitor communications in Sector Miami COTP Zone," the Coast Guard said. "The estimated time of repair is unknown, but the Coast Guard is developing a radio coverage plan in the event repairs cannot be fixed for an extended period."
Mariners in distress are being told to "attempt to call" the Coast Guard’s Seventh District Command Center at 305-415-6818 or 305-415-6800.
